Carxie Holds Entrepreneurial Summit

Budding ride hailing app, CarXie, has engaged local entrepreneurs across the country as part of activities to mark its first year of operations in the Nigerian market.

The entrepreneurial summit, which held in Lagos, aimed to expose start-ups and grown businesses to hazards of doing business in Nigeria as well as strategies to overcoming them and remain in business. The event had in attendance young entrepreneurs from transportation, ICT, finance, real estate, haulage/logistics as well as aviation, many of whom were said to have resigned from a good paying job to become their own boss.

In his presentation, Operations Director of the Dukan Group and Promoters of the CarXie Mobile App, Chinedu Amadi, who addressed the theme of the conference, ‘Perseverance, the soul of digital transformation’, narrowed down challenges in the industry to threat from multinational operators, which he claimed has driven many away from the business.

He said: “The market is dominated by two multinationals who use their huge financial and administrative muscle to offer rates and promos that are often unmatchable by indigenous companies. The result is a high mortality rate for local investments in a market that has apparently no regulators”.

To the Founder, Seed Foundation, Jude C. Ayoka, who delivered the key note address, challenges in sector can be weathered by playing on drivers of business transformation, he identified as: vision, culture, processes and technology.

He pointed out that the center of every successful digital transformation is an inspiring vision, adding that technology is just an enabler.

”You don’t need to be an ICT expert to leverage on technology. Technology does not innovate, people do. Technology gives power but it does not tell you what to do with the power. Your vision tells you what to do with the power.

“However, there is the need to deploy a Digital Awesome Product, DAP, this has helped product like CarXie Mobile App to build and release incremental modules, learn and improve while building a digital team. At that point CarXie could create a system that continuously offers benefits to the members of the ecosystem”.

Equally, a consultant with Vegah properties, Angela Udoji, harped on perseverance as a key success determination in business.