Buhari: DCP Umar, Owolabi Won’t Die in Vain

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assured the families of the late Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member on an assignment for Channels Television, who were hit by bullets during a protest by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria that the government would ensure that they did not lose their lives in vain.

In a statement, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president made the promise when he sent a team to condole with the family of the late Umar, and assured that the late officer paid the highest sacrifice for the nation, an act he said would never be forgotten.

The statement also said Buhari strongly condemned violence under the guise of protests, describing it as a gross abuse of the rights of citizens of Nigeria who were free to protest within designated areas in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It listed members of the delegation to include: Senior Special Assistants on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba and Senior Special Assistants on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, whom he said were received by the older brother of the late Officer, Commissioner of Police, Usman A. Belel and the widow, Hajiya Busrah Umar.

“They both expressed their deep appreciation to the President for sending the delegation. Prayers were offered for the repose of the late DCP Umar as well as for peace and stability of the country,” the statement said.