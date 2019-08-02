Trace Kicks Off its City Tour

For the next five weeks, the Trace Music train will be making stops at 11 cities across the country as it begins the second edition of ‘Trace in the City Tour’. This year’s will span six weeks, starting from July 23 to September 3.

In its usual tradition, the afro-urban music channel would be providing movies, music and games to its young audience in Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Owerri, Calabar, Uyo and Benin.

Trace brings exciting and unique experiences to youths across Nigeria with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that will last a lifetime. Last year, the music channel toured seven cities cities.

The tour also provides a platform for young creatives to express themselves; from aspiring musicians and dancers performing on the stage to content creators sharing their content with a wider audience via the NTA content fest segment. The campaign also impacts students with skills through its volunteerism initiative.

Some of the artistes scheduled to perform include Falz, Skiibi, Teni, Oxlade, Mayorkun, Victor Ad, Zlatan, Rema, King Perry, Dj Neptune, Blaqbonez Zoro, Ceeza Milli, T-Classic, Niniola and Vanessa Mdee.