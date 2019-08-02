SNA Week Honours Veteran Artists

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos Chapter of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), a diverse community of visual arts professionals, has launched its programme of activities for the SNA week. Amongst other things, the week is set to honour veteran artists, Mrs. Nike Okundaye and Dr. Ademola Azeez for their individual contribution to the arts.

On her part, Okundaye has promoted Nigerian art beyond the African shores, trained several artists and as a philanthropist, empowered many women with her community-based art workshops. Dr. Ademola Azeez is a remarkable art scholar whose research work had paved way forseveral scholarly contributions with tremendous impact oncontemporary art education.

The multi-venue week of celebration will begin on August 12, which is awareness day. The next day, a seminar paper will be presented by the Chief Lecturer, Sculpture and African Art History, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Mr. Pam Makanju at Freedom Park, Lagos. This will be accompanied by cultural performances. Artists will enjoy free medical checks at the venue.

Thursday August 16 is the game day scheduled to take place at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos for members of SNA Lagos. The fun games include football, volleyball, table tennis, ludo and Ayo.

In Surulere, the popular Stadium ‘Under Bridge’ will be lit with the live art demonstrations of painting, sculpture, design and drawing on August 17 as a crowning touch to the week of activities.

“This is where we will engage with the public as we will have some passersby as models,’’ said the Chairman, SNA Lagos Chapter, Idowu Sonaya who has created some landmark installations in Lagos including the statue of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji at Oyingbo Market, Lagos.

Sonaya explained that this week of activities was necessary to create an opportunity for artists to take time off their studio work to unwind, network and discuss art appreciation. He observed that art education which is fundamental to Nigeria’s creative economy is still taken for granted in many institutionsas some students who have failed to meet academic requirements in other fields of study are encouraged to study art. He added that art is not a dumping ground for low grade students but for highly intellectual ones.

The chairman assured artists that provisions had been made for adequate security of the venues for the SNA week.