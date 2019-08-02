Rainoil Lauds Hymnodia, Celebrates Season 1 Finalists

Rainoil Limited, the integrated downstream oil and gas company, has commended Hymnodia for reigniting the hymn culture among young Nigerians, as it celebrated the five finalists of the popular reality television show.

Hymnodia, which ended its first season last April witnessed four other ‘hymntestants’ (contestants) demonstrate strong resolve to outwit themselves in a keenly contested grand finale dubbed the “Hymncert with Kenneth Ekhuemelo, the bassofundo.”

The other hymntestants who made it to the grand final of the 14-week show were Olumide Dada, the baritone singer and first runner-up, Mobolanle Oladimeji, the architect-baker-hymn writer who came third, Abigael Nnadi and Rachael Darley. Five of them were hosted to a special reception and dinner at Parkview Astoria Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, on July 18.

The event was a reunion of sorts with nine of the 12 hymntestants from the pilot Season.

The Group Executive Director, Rainoil Limited, Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie said Philosoville Limited, the initiators of Hymnodia, have successfully demonstrated that a reality TV show on hymns and church music could be well structured and produced for a mass audience.

“Hymnodia has promoted the culture of hymns which gives in-depth knowledge and understanding to hymns. Hymnodia has captured the interest of Christians and it is worth celebrating for redefining hymns which inspire and inculcate ethical values. I believe we should be able to sing hymns everyday of our lives,” she said. She also invited other corporate organisations to support the show.

The initiator of Hymnodia and Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, Kufre Ekanem commended the five finalists and the collective efforts of all the hymntestants which led to the creation of 62 new hymns in the season. He urged the hymntestants to utilise their talents for gainful purposes.

Ekanem praised the goodwill shown by Rainoil in hosting the dinner and disclosed that though Hymnodia Season 1 may have ended, the hymn rebirth journey still continues between the seasons. He promised a better dimension of Triple-E benefits that is entertainment, education and edification in Season 2 and beyond.

The winner, Ekhuemelo said the reception has helped to reunite the hymntestants after the show. As first recipient of the ASAPH, a trophy specially designed and named after King David’s chief musician, Ekhuemelo disclosed that after Hymnodia Season 1, he has been more engaged in writing hymns which would soon be recorded.

Hymnodia, the fast-growing reality programme created around hymns and worship, commenced last December 30 with a flash mob flag-off and a triple-E (entertainment, education and edification) promise that lasted through weekly performance shows on hymns till the grand finale, the Hymncert, which held at the Shell Hall of MUSON Centre, Lagos on April 24.

Hymnodia, endorsed by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) was broadcast on 10 national television channels with a dedicated YouTube channel.