Quadri Vows to Give His Best at ITTF African Cup

As the the staging of the 2019 ITTF Africa Cup inches closer, Nigeria’s main player and African great, Aruna Quadri has said that Lagos fans should expect the best from him.

“Everyone wants to win and I want to win as well and to give my 100 percent best. Although it is always difficult playing in front of home fans as it is also a motivation,” the 22nd ranked player in the world said.

The Nigerian is expected to repeat his feat at the last edition in Lagos where he won the prize money on home soil with a hard won victory over his Italian opposition.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Ishaku Tikon has said that Nigeria would continue to raise the standard of table tennis with the hosting of major competitions in Africa.

Nigeria is hosting the African Club, Championships, ITTF Africa Cup and ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open and the NTTF boss said the world now looks towards Nigeria in terms of organisation of world-class competitions.

“We will continue to raise the bar as regards table tennis in the country and Africa, said Tikon.

For the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Wahid Oshodi, fans would be treated to exciting matches in the new 10days. “We’re hoping to give them huge entertainment and I want them to come over to the stadium and enjoy the games,” Oshodi said.

“The benefit of hosting this event is to grow tourism in Lagos State, as the aim of the state is to emerge as the hub for tourism, entertainment and sport in Africa, ultimately putting Lagos on the world map,” Tandoh said.

In his remarks, President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy said the tournament would help to showcase quality of players in Africa. “We want to show that we have world class players in Africa, like Aruna Quadri and Omar Assar at the next ITTF World Cup. Lagos is like home of table tennis in Africa,” the ITTF boss said.