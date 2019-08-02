Naval Chief, Others Pay Last Respect to Rear Admiral Oladimeji

Sunday Ehigiator

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, last weekend, joined families, friends and colleagues of late Rear Admiral James Oladimeji (Rtd) at the service of songs and interment ceremony of the deceased held in Lagos, to show his last respect.

Oladimeji who slept in the Lord on June 7, 2019 at the age of 61, was a specialist in naval communications, and enjoyed a successful career in the navy.

He held several appointments both afloat and ashore including that of the Chief of Administration at the Defence Headquarters in Lagos, prior to his voluntary retirement on August 8, 2014 after 33 years of service to the nation.

In a tribute to the deceased, who was also a pastor at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Okota, Lagos, where the service of songs was held, Pastor Moses John, described Oladimeji as “an icon and a companion in the work of God”.

He likewise thanked Almighty God for the mercy of eternal life given to him by the mercy of God, even as he admonished the congregation to give their lives to Christ, and endeavour to live their lives in a way pleasing before God.

Sharing his condolence message with families of the late senior officer; including his wife and six children, the CNS, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Admiral Stanford Enoch, described Oladimeji’s demise as a big loss not just to the navy but to the nation at large.

According to him, “Rear Admiral Oladimeji has turned mortal; he had bowed to mother earth. His death is a great loss not only to the family, even though we condole with his wife, but it is also painful and has impact on the entire Nigerian Navy, and the nation in general.

“Rear Admiral Oladimeji, we love you dearly, but we know, even though it is painful to accept sometimes, God loves you most. You were a gallant and brave naval officer, a colleague in the profession of arms for the defense of your father land, and yet a complete gentleman, a caring family man, and a patriotic citizen.

“On behalf of the President, Commander in-chief of the armed forces of Nigeria, the Chief of the Naval Staffs, Officers, Natives, and Civilians of the Nigerian Navy, and Nigerians which you have served for the most useful years of your life, I pray for the swift repose of your soul, as all men and women eventually would go the same way someday. May your soul rest in peace, Adieu.”

In her tribute message, wife of the deceased and mother of six, Mrs. Esther Oladimeji glorified the almighty God for giving her the privilege to share in the life he gave her husband. According to her, “I blessed the lord for giving me the privilege to share in your life, in the years we spent together. I love you so much but God loves you best.

“My earnest desire and prayer is for God to help me and the children to live a worthy life so that at the end we shall all meet to part no more in the presence of our Lord God Almighty forever and ever, amen. Rest on till we meet to part no more sweetheart.”