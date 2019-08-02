NAHCON Cautions Pilgrims against Anti- Saudi Political Views

Olawale Ajimotokan in Madinah , Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has admonished Nigerian pilgrims to desist from joining any group or organisation from any part of the world that intends to hold political/religious demonstrations or campaigns.

It also warned that on no account should they engage in political discussions detrimental to the sanctity of the host country.

This caution was contained in a statement issued last night by NAHCON’s Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

“It is pertinent to remember that displaying banners or pamphlets with political undertones whether on Muna tents, buses, pilgrims’ accommodations is not allowed. “Only Islamic literature is to be carried along. Islamic scholars are urged to please guide pilgrims elaborately on this matter,” NAHCON said.

It also warned the pilgrims not to allow themselves to be cajoled into joining any group that plans to violate Saudi Arabia’s Hajj guidelines and to abide by rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia, especially on crowd control.

It asked the pilgrims to focus solely on acts of worship, which was the primary purpose for embarking on Hajj, adding that they should follow instructions of their respective pilgrims’ welfare boards or tour operator companies, as the case may be, in their own interest.