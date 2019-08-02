MIDEA Awards Targets Middle Belt Celebrities

If everything should go as planned, a new award platform specifically designed to reward talents in the middle belt region will soon hold its maiden edition.

Called the Middle Belt Entertainment Awards (MIDEA), the award was conceived by Alphatainment Nigeria Limited to recognise outstanding celebrities from the Middle Belt areas annually.

Like the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), The Nigerian Entertainment Award (NEA), MTV Africa Music Awards, and numerous others have hosted with excitement and ardour, recognising talent at its best, the MIDEA awards is set to distinguish itself in the field of celebrating great men and women in the industry.

According to the organisers, the targeted states are Benue , Plateau, Taraba, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Adamawa and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the concept aims to recognise artistes and entertainers from the Middle belt, it will in general inspire other upcoming entertainers to excel in their line of work. Several entertainers have emerged from the Middle belt, including Tu Baba (Tuface) Idibia, Mercy Johnson-Okogie and others. The event would also see top notch performances from the middle belt A-listers