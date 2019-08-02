JCI International Conference Holds August 20

Ayodeji Ake

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, a non-profit organisation of young active citizens has revealed plans to empower Nigerian youths with skill acquisition programmes and mentorship.

Speaking at the media parley held recently in Lagos, the President JCI, Nigeria, Adetola Juyitan, said the international conference scheduled for August 20 in Lagos, will be focusing on education and would be bringing over 2000 Nigerian youths together with key public officers in attendance for discussion over the theme, “Transforming Education.”

“We want to bring together about 2000 people in one room. We are going to the have the Nigeria police in attendance. We want to talk about the responsible policing.

“We are brining people from sports, education and other ministries and we are also addressing gender equalities. The international youth day will hold on August 20 in Lagos. We want to see how we can pick some of the plans of the united nation and other planned conferences this year.

“JCI is a network of young people. Our mission is to recreate development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. We encourage young people to join us and not remain idle and through the online advocacy, we have been able to get over 2000 members. We have spoken with a few banks to partner to create a unified identity to over 5000 JCI members to create a digitalised identification.”

“The white collar job isn’t moving so we encourage our members to go into skills acquisition. We are encouraging them to pick up one skill or their other. We signed a partnership with the lady mechanic to train them on our behalf for free and other skill acquisition plans,” she added.