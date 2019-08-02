FCMB Reiterates Commitment to Tourism

Oluchi Chibuzor

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has congratulated the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, chiefs, age groups, all indigenes, friends and well-wishers of Ijebuland on this year’s Ojude Oba Festival scheduled to hold in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on August 13, 2019.

The Ojude Oba, (which in Ijebu dialect means, “the king’s forecourt or frontage”, is a major festival in Nigeria that began over 100 years ago.

It brings together all sons and daughters of Ijebuland in Nigeria and diaspora for a carnival-like celebration of the traditional, cultural, spiritual accomplishments and other values of the Ijebu nation.

During the Festival, various age groups (popularly known as the Regberegbes), indigenes, their friends and associates from far and near – all in their colourful costumes and riding on horses, throng the palace of the Awujale of Ijebuland to pay homage to him amidst prayers and other fun-filled activities.

In a statement to announce the commencement of this year’s edition, the bank reiterated its commitment to support activities that promote and add value to Nigeria’s culture and heritage which are also capable of boosting tourism, trade and the hospitality sector. The lender added that its participation would as usual be grand, exciting and rewarding for the thousands of people within and outside the country that would grace the fiesta.

In a goodwill message to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona, the Founder of FCMB Group, who is also the Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu, Otunba Olasubomi Balogun, was quoted to have expressed his gratitude to the paramount ruler for his selflessness, distinguished and exemplary leadership for the 59 years he has been the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, which makes him one of the longest reigning monarchs in Nigeria.

In the message delivered on his behalf by the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the Bank, Mr. Diran Olojo, Balogun added, “As your children and subjects, the period provides us the platform, and the opportunity to pay you homage in demonstration of our affection for a very special and exceptional Father.”

He stressed that, ‘’being the Olori Ebi (the head of the family, by the grace of Almighty God), and as your Olori Omo-Oba (the head of princes and princesses), I will continue to lead the way in showing our appreciation to you.

“As you extend yourself to our people’s different requests and yearnings, I wish to reiterate that the annual paying of homage, should not be the only occasion we should show our appreciation. This is because you have consistently earned our affection and our adulation, Kabiyesi’’.

In the same vein, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr. Ladi Balogun, congratulated the monarch for upholding the values of Ijebuland and raising the status of the event over the years.