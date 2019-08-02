Experts to X-ray Security in Air Transport

Global air transport industry would meet in Dubai to review airport security and how it could be improved to ensure safety of passengers, flights and other airport users.

There were 30 presentations on topics ranging from chemical and cyber warfare, drones and detection, to terrorism and trafficking, stowaways and smuggling.

Eight workshops tackling subjects from brain hacks, and security at mass gatherings to behavioural analysis and preparing for a crisis, an exercise that spotlights hijacking. Delegates at the fourth edition of the aviation security symposium, AVSEC Global 2019, will experience all these and much more.

Organised by Emirates Group Security, the airline’s multi-faceted security strategy company, AVSEC Global will be held from 22 to 24 September at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, with the welcome reception on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2. The symposium is one of the most significant aviation security events in the region and one of the biggest globally.

Delegates and top-notch speakers headlining the event are drawn from the global security industry