Dybala Transfer to Man Utd in Doubt

The expected transfer of Argentine star, Paulo Dybala to Manchester United is now in doubt as the teenage forward arrived back in Turin last night for talks with Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri amid interest from the English Premiership side.

United are eager to secure the signing of Dybala as they look to bolster their resources ahead of the new season.

Dybala has returned to Turin after being given time off having represented Argentina at the Copa America in Brazil this summer.

The 25-year-old wants to have showdown talks with Sarri as the end of the transfer window looms.

Dybala remains keen to stay with Juventus, but wants a clear outline of what Sarri has in mind for him before considering his options.

United have made clear their interest in the player, and would sanction Romelu Lukaku’s departure in the opposing direction.

A United deal for Dybala is not dependent on Lukaku however, with the Red Devils still maintaining he could remain at the club.

This appears to be highly unlikely, however, with Inter Milan also keen to win the race for his signature.

Inter are also reported to be ready to turn their attention to Dybala if United will not agree to sell Lukaku to them, and could use Mauro Icardi as bait to secure a deal.

Whoever signs Dybala knows the player will not be cheap, with significant wage demands expected to be laid down.

Dybala would want to become one of the highest earners in the Premier League if he joins United, entering the elite wage bracket along with the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The Argentine would command £350,000 per week to sign for United, and bring to an end his four-year tenure with Juve.

His representatives have made it clear they are looking for a significant increase on the £6.5m per year he takes home after tax in Turin.

In June 2015 Juve secured the signing of Dybala from Palermo on a five-year deal for a fee of £29m (€32m) (plus £7.2m/€8m in add-ons).