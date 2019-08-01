Tribunal Nullifies PDP Federal Lawmaker’s Election in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting over complaints from the 2019 national and state House of Assembly elections in Ondo State has nullified the election of Ikengboju Gboluga of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDD) for his ineligibility to contest the election.

Gboluga was returned as the winner of the election for Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in the February 23 election.

The tribunal headed by Justice Nuhu Adi noted that the petitioner had proved that the respondent swore to an oath of allegiance to the United Kingdom, hence ineligible to contest for political office in Nigeria as enshrined in the section 66 of 1999 constitution.

The three-man panel, therefore, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw his certificate of return and issue another one to the petitioner, Albert Akintoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the judgment, one of the counsel to the respondent, Olumide Ogunje, said the judgement would be studied and necessary action taken also.

Counsel to the petitioner, Adamson Adeboro, described the judgement as good for Nigerian democracy, and proves that the judiciary is functional.

Speaking with journalists, the petitioner, Albert Akintoye, expressed delight over the judgement, noting that his mandate has been restored.

The Ondo State APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, applauded the judgement, describing it as a plus to the party at the National Assembly as well as a boost to their chances in subsequent

elections.