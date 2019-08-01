Oriental Energy Announces Oil Discovery in OML 67

Obinna Chima

One of Nigeria’s leading marginal field operators, Oriental Energy Limited (OERL), has confirmed oil discovery in two deep prospects that were identified during extensive subsurface studies in its offshore Ebok field.

According to a statement, Oriental Energy commenced the appraisal drilling campaign in the North Fault Block of the field in Q1 2019 with the objective of testing the hydrocarbon potential of the deeper stratigraphic levels in the Ebok field.

The appraisal well, EDN -1 which was renamed Ebok-45 after spudding was drilled in water depth of 145 ft and reached a total measured depth of 9167 ft, the statement added.

It revealed that the well encountered approximately 170 feet of gross oil pay in two reservoirs with further upside, adding that wireline logging combined with pressure and sampling confirmed excellent reservoir and fluid characteristics from both horizons.

The Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Indimi, OFR commenting on the discovery, said, “I am extremely pleased with the results of the appraisal well and I am looking forward to the early development of this new discovery.”

On his part, the company’s Managing Director, Ignatius Ifelayo said in the statement: “We are delighted to report the successful appraisal drilling program in Ebok Deep and it serves as a great boost to Oriental Energy’s vision to grow its reserves base and production in Nigeria. This is also in line with the nation’s quest to increase its reserves base. This is the first significant new oil discovery by Oriental Energy Resources inside its existing development area.”

The Ebok field in OML 67 is situated approximately 55 km from Akwa Ibom shore. It was discovered in 1968 by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited which farmed out the field to OERL in 2007.

Thereafter, OERL successfully carried out appraisal and field development campaigns, which had resulted in the attainment of peak production of 35,000 bopd.

With its three assets – Ebok, Okwok and OML 115, the indigenous E&P company is working to maintain production through strategic reservoir and wells management, optimization of topsides as well as development of new reserves.