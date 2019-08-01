Gokada Achieves 99.8% Safety Record

Femi Solaja

On-demand motorbike hailing service, Gokada, a technology-driven alternative transportation platform for quick intra-city mobility, has announced that it has achieved a landmark 99.8 per cent safety record since it officially commenced operations in 2018. This translates to just 0.02% incident rate per ride.

The brand which prides itself on safe, fast and efficient intra-city transportation is focused on changing the face of transportation in Nigeria by leveraging technology to connect users to the nearest motorbikes within their location, helping them reach their destination quicker without the inhibition of traffic jam.

This impressive safety milestone was recorded across nearly two million rides via its platforms.

Speaking on the critical milestone, Gokada Co-CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi reiterated the brand’s commitment to promoting safety, fast and efficient transport and helping passengers reach their destination with ease.

“Before now, commercial motorcycles were believed to have been responsible for about 69% of the road accidents in Lagos.

“We were committed to reversing this ugly trend by prioritizing the safety of our pilots and the thousands of customers who ride on our bikes. In pursuit of this goal, we upskilled our drivers, expanded their capacity for defensive driving and put in place mechanism to comprehensively track every ride for any incident.” Ayodeji said.

He added that; “while all our customers are assured of safety, we still have a structure in place that allows rapid medical response in the unlikely event of an accident. However, our ultimate objective is to achieve a zero-incident milestone across our operations.”

In his remarks, Gokada’s Emergency Response Officer, Mr. Tola Bakare stated; “We prioritize the safety of our customers beyond any other goal in the organization. We constantly monitor all our pilots’ trips to ensure that in the event of an unlikely incident, our first responders will be at the scene to provide emergency attention to the victim. These responders are adequately trained and skilled for this purpose.” he said.

Since the commencement of operations, Gokada has trained and on-boarded thousands of motorcycles and professionally trained pilots. In its quest to change the face of transportation in Nigeria and subsequently Africa, Gokada plans to have more motorcycles in Lagos metropolis.