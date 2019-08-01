Dangote Redeems Pledge to Super Eagles

Femi Solaja

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote wednesday redeemed his financial pledge of $50,000 to the Super Eagles in his Ikoyi office in Lagos.

Represented by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Mr. Olakunle Alake, Dangote promised to continue his support to the development of sport in Nigeria.

Present at the brief ceremony at the Dangote Corporate Head Office to receive the cheque on behalf of his teammates was Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu. He had in company to the event Team Administrator, Dayo Achor Enebi and Equipment Manager, Chidi Ngoka.

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick had revealed during the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations that Africa’s richest businessman, Aliko Dangote, promised $50,000 for every goal scored by Super Eagles during their semi-final match against Algeria while Femi Otedola also promised to pay $25,000 per goal in the same match.

Nigeria however lost the game 2-1 to the North Africans who eventually smiled away from Egypt with the winners’ trophy after defeating Senegal in the final.

Eagles were consoled with their third place finish after defeating Tunisia 1-0 to win their eighth bronze medals of the competition in Egypt.

Odion Ighalo scored the lone goal in the third minute of the third place match to emerge the highest scorer of the AFCON 2019 with five goals.

Ighalo was awarded the golden boot of the tournament in Egypt.

Earlier on Tuesday, business mogul, Femi Otedola, had fulfilled his pledge of $25,000 per goal to the Super Eagles in the final game against Tunisia.

Otedola made good his promise on Tuesday, as revealed by the Nigeria Football Federation via its verified Twitter handle @thenff.