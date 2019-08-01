Clark Warns N’Assembly against Creating Anarchy in Edo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has warned National Assembly against creating anarchy in Edo state with its interference in the recent inauguration of the state’s Seventh Assembly.

The Senate had earlier this week joined the House of Representatives in canvassing for a fresh proclamation of Edo state House of Assembly to be made latest by next Tuesday by the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, failure which the National Assembly threatened to invoke constitutional provisions to take over the state Assembly.

Clark, while reacting to the latest move by the National Assembly via a statement titled ‘The National Assembly Should Stop Creating Anarchy in Edo state’ issued in Abuja on Thursday, described the move by the Senate as unconstitutional.

He has therefore asked the Senate to discontinue with the unconstitutional steps it was currently taking on the Edo Assembly issue.

His words: “Mr. Senate President, and all the Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby strongly appeal to you, as I did, last week to the entire membership of the House of Representatives, to disembark from this unconstitutional quest on the Nigerian boat, before the situation gets out of control”.

According to him, it is unconstitutional and wrong for the National Assembly to “order, direct” the Edo State Governor to issue a fresh proclamation adding that Section 3 of the constitution places such activity squarely on the Exclusive List.