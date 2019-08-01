African T’Tennis Club Championships Begin in Lagos

The 2019 African Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to begin today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The bi-annual tournament which was hosted in 2017 in Agadir, Morocco, has Egypt’s Al Ahly as the defending champions in the men and women events.

For the first time, the number of teams increased to eight with Nigeria, Egypt, Togo, Senegal and Rwanda competing in the two events.

In the draw conducted, men’s number one seed, ENPPI of Egypt has been drawn in Group A alongside Benin’s Unversite d’Abomey Calavi, Congo DRC’s APC Spin and Remo Stars of Nigeria.

Group B has SOJ TT Club of Nigeria as well as Togo’s Club Avenir, Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank and Rwanda’s Vision TT.

Women’s defending champion and Number One seed, Al Ahly of Egypt has been drawn in Group A with Nigeria’s G20 and Senegal’s Club International of Dakar.

In Group B, Nigeria’s Cannan Queens are to compete with Congo DRC’s APC Spin and Ethiopia’s Commercial Bank.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal stage of the competition starting today.

The Club Championships is kick starting the table tennis festival in Lagos as the City of Excellence is playing host to three major tournaments on the ITTF calendar.