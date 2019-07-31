Union Bank Announces Edtech Challenge

Nume Ekeghe

As part of efforts to promote innovation in the education sector, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced the launch of the 2019 EdTech Challenge.

The edTech Challenge is the third edition of the annual Innovation Challenge series and aims to discover, showcase and support innovative, cutting-edge technologies with the potential to transform Nigeria’s education system.

The programme reinforces the bank’s commitment to innovation and education, underpinning its dedication to enabling success in Nigeria.

During the entry period from July 30 to August 28, 2019, entries would be received on the Union Bank website, from anyone with innovative technological solutions that demonstrate a strong potential to transform the education system. Entries are expected from students, teachers, developers, designers, fintechs and tech companies.

The competition is being put together in partnership with VHA Services, a Lagos-based professional services and coaching organisation that supports individuals and companies to set up, build and grow sustainable ventures.

The bank’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Lola Cardoso, was quoted in a statement to have explained: “The edTech challenge links two areas that Union Bank is passionate about – Education and Innovation, and our focus on these two areas stems from the realisation that they are crucial to driving development and sustainable impact in Nigeria. We are focused on collaborations and partnerships that will boost the development of education and shape a better, more sustainable future.”

“Following the entry period, up to 10 shortlisted entries will be unveiled and the successful applicants invited to participate in an accelerator programme providing them with access to coach-mentors, and a community of education stakeholders and strategic partnerships.

“In the final stage of the competition, the top three entries will be announced during edu360, Union Bank’s annual flagship education event scheduled to hold in October this year.

“These top three winning entries will receive total funding support of N5 million towards scaling their solutions, and venture support including specialised support based on their specific project needs. They will also receive advisory regarding the deployment and management of funding received,” the statement added.

Cross River Noodles Factory Set to Commence Operation

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has disclosed that the state’s noodles factory will soon commence operation.

The governor stated this while inspecting the installation of equipment at the state-owned Calavita noodles factory currently under construction.

The noodles factory was one of the industries established by the governor at the industrial park, Calabar.

According to the governor, his efforts at industrializing Cross River by citing industries across the state is the first time in Nigeria’s recent history that a state government has driven industrialisation on a large scale.

“You have private sector driven industrialisation but this is the first time in recent history of Nigeria that a state government has embarked on large scale industrialisation. Cross River is actually pioneering industrial revolution in Nigeria,” a statement quoted him to have said.

He disclosed that the noodles factory would bring about a paradigm shift in the noodles market when operational.

“Calavita noodles will be made from rice as opposed to wheat. And the rice is freshly home grown rice. Calavita noodles will come in three flavours-Rice, Chicken and Suya. It is a digital replacement of existing noodles,” he explained.

The governor expressed delight that the noodles factory, which according to him would soon commence production, is a veritable income earner for Cross River.

“I’m happy that we are bringing food technology and fusing it with the issues of food security. We are ensuring that Cross River wins a bit of the market share of the school feeding programme for which federal government has spent N228 billion.

“NAFDAC is coming for final inspection after which it will issue license and the factory will commence production”, he disclosed.

Governor Ayade appealed to the people of the state and Nigerians to patronize Calavita noodles when the factory starts rolling out its products.