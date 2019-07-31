Toamy School Inaugurates New Campus

In an effort to provide quality education, the board of Toamy Schools has unveiled a new campus, Toamy Private College, Gowon Estate, Egbeda. The event was attended by government functionaries, religious leaders, partners, as well as guests and family of the institution.

In her remarks, the Director, Adunola Kuforiji said the management has invested heavily in the school to ensure that the quality of secondary education provided remains unmatched, adding that it runs the Nigerian, British and Chinese curriculum.

“We are becoming a global brand and we must keep at it,” she said, adding that the school is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for scientific experiments, performing arts, media, health services, ICT room, faculty offices, among others.

She also promised that the brand will continue to deliver excellent educational services that are unparalleled with any other in Nigeria.

A former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Corona Schools and Principal Consultant at Leading Learning Limited, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo expressed lauded the school’s contribution to the country’s education sector and national development.

Adefisayo, who was represented by the CEO of Nuture House Limited, Mrs. Njideaka Ayopeju stressed the need for private school owners to scale up their facilities and operations in line with best practices.

The Pastor-in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Cathedral, Lagos Province 12, Timothy Olaniyan expressed confidence that the school will deliver on its promises concerning the future and destinies of all its students.