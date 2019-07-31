Soldiers Fighting Boko Haram Inadequate, Borno Gov Cries out

• Says insurgents now use drones

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara yesterday said soldiers combating Boko Haram are inadequate.

Apparently reacting to increase in spate of attacks by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, in recent times in the state, especially, the recent killing of over 60 mourners at the weekend, the governor told the visiting Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila that the solution to the resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram insurgents was to increase military manpower.

The governor called for an increase in the number of soldiers, their fighting capabilities and access to improved technology.

The governor, who received the speaker at the Government House before accompanying him to the internally displaced persons camp accommodating over 30,000 persons located along Gubio road, said: “We need an increase in numerical strength of soldiers, the police, increase in fighting capacity and improved access to technology.”

The governor, who claimed that the “insurgents now use drones,” also appealed for support in the rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.

He lamented that all federal roads in the state are in bad shape and not helping the fight against Boko Haram.

The governor also sought intervention on the takeover of either the state funded polytechnic or any of the college of education.

He said: “Please consider all these our needs ahead of the appropriation for the 2020 fiscal year.”

The speaker while assuring the governor that he shared his concern on the need for deployment of more soldiers to the state, said he would support fresh recruitment and increasing the Nigeria Police Force for the purpose of community policing.

He said it was high time that the Boko Haram crisis that has lingered for about 10 years be brought to an end.

The Speaker, who was accompanied by some principal officers of the House of Representatives and some other lawmakers, was at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno and the Gubio road IDPs camp.

He said they were in Borno for two objectives: critical review of security situation and impacts of the insurgents in relation to the welfare of displaced persons and restoration of livelihoods.

The Speaker also presented two trailer loads of rice, among other food items to IDPs camp in the state.