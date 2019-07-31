NLNG Restates Commitment to Boost LPG Supplies

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, has restated its commitment to the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, to the domestic market since 2007.

The Head, Media Relations of the NLNG, Mrs Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, explained that Nigerian LNG involvement in that market had promoted market competition by encouraging all terminals to provide Third Party Access (TPA) to all credible buyers.

She said: “Today, the significant majority of NLNG off-takers take their volumes through the PPMC jetties which have provided TPA to all interested buyer and are preferred because they are cheaper.

“The NLNG as a reasonable and prudent operator honours all its contracts and does not discriminate against any buyers. All Annual Contract Quantity (ACQ) commitments have been met for all buyers without exceptions.

“No buyer has been denied volumes that were committed to them during the contract year. Algasco for instance has taken 23,643.39mt out of its ACQ of 26,000MT for this contract year. This is 90 per cent of its volumes with more than two months to the end of the contract year.”

She promised that NLNG would continue to work with the government, buyers and other industry players to ensure a level playing field for all buyers that would sustain the growth recorded in the oil and gas sector of the economy.