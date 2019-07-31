NCS Sokoto Command Records N9.6bn Revenue in Six Months

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto/Kebbi and Zamfara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it has generated N968,598,853.02 between January and June 2019.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY in Sokoto Wednesday, the Area Comptroller, Alhaji Umar Gimba, said that the collection represented 95.70 per cent of the six months target for the command which was N1,612,216,626.53.

According to Gimba, the 2019 half year revenue performance of the command also showed an increase of N10,176,672.35 when compared to the same period of 2018, which was N958,422,180.92.

He explained that the anti-smuggling squad of the command recorded 73 seizures between January and June 2019, which he said represented a decrease of 63 seizures compared to 2018.

He attributed the decrease to the high level of compliance and sensitization carried out by the command.

The comptroller said the Duty Paid Value (DPV) for the seizures stands at N78,471,988.66 for the six months under review.

He stated that the command under his watch would not relent on its efforts in curbing the excesses of smugglers.