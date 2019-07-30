Omo-Agege Appoints Four New Aides

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has approved the appointments of four new aides.

They are Senior Special Assistant on Political and Constitutional Matters, Mr. Daniel Bwala; Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mohammed Ahmed; Senior Special Assistant, Political, Usman Aliyu; and Ezrel Tabiowo as Chief Press Secretary.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, explained that the appointments were with immediate effect.

Bwala, an experienced legal practitioner holds several post graduate qualifications and certificates in law from several institutions, including Coventry University, UK, International Business Law (LLM), United States Institute of Peace; Interfaith and Conflict Resolution; Negotiation and Conflict Management, all with the United States Institute of Peace.

Tabiowo until his appointment was a Chief Parliamentary Reporter with over nine years of experience, covering the National Assembly. He was a Senior Correspondent with Blueprint Newspaper.

Ahmed is a graduate of Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He had previously served in 2014 as the Special Assistant to the Minister for Youth and Development.

Aliyu is a Bachelor’s Degree holder from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.