FOR PRO-CHANCELLOR, FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, LOKOJA

The Federal University, Lokoja has seen tremendous progress, structural development and improved staffing policies. Dissatisfied staff were getting succour through your magnanimous consideration to undo some of the perceived inadequacies of the previous administration, and in creating a conducive atmosphere for the management and all other stakeholders such as staff and students union, just to mentioned a few. We had indeed benefitted from your large heart and robust experience in university management.

Without being told, it is obvious that you had, and always on the path of writing your name in gold, through your exemplary leadership. History will be fair to you Sir. Forgive me Mr. Pro-Chancellor, for using this medium to communicate to you. It is due to the fact that l want my message to reach you timely, without bureaucratic encumbrance.

Sir, kindly permit me to draw your attention to one of your council’s famous decision, which was proper placement of staff. These concerned staff are indeed very grateful, and they will continue to be grateful to you, the governing council and management of the university. Their happiness knew no bounds when they all received their letters. However, it wasn’t without pain as a result of under-mentioned reasons. Having suffered from under-placement for couple of years before your council’s intervention, there was no financial compensation for those years. This was obviously due to the dearth of finances in the university.

In addition, they lost one year in the just concluded 2018 promotion exercise. Their 2015 promotion exercise done by the previous administration and ratified by the previous council was revised to 2016, exclusively to those properly placed at your 9th – 11th regular meetings and onwards.

Their colleagues, who earlier enjoyed the magnanimous gesture of your led council, were promoted in the 2018 exercise. Sir, you should make up for this by compensating the rest in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

Ramatu Ahmadu Ali,

Registry Department,

Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State