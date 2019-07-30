Farmcrowdy Merges Subsidiaries to Boost Agriculture Value Chain

Farmcrowdy, Nigeria’s first Digital Agriculture platform and its sister companies, Farmgate Africa and Agricsquare, have announced a unification of all its companies to create a bigger Farmcrowdy brand.

The company stated that the move was to avail Farmcrowdy the opportunity to have a stronger foothold in the nation’s agriculture value chain, by dealing with core crop farming processes, production and trading side of commodities as well as marketing media for agriculture.

Announcing the unification, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Onyeka Akumah, explained that the process had always been in the plan to attract more talent, expand Farmcrowdy’s reach in the agriculture value chain while also providing more options for sponsors on its platform.

In his words, “As a company, Farmcrowdy is operational in 14 states across Nigeria and has signed up over 25,000 farmers into its program who have cultivated over 16,000 acres of farmland across the country.

“We also recently partnered with Livestock247, an online livestock marketplace and Best Foods Livestock and Poultry Ltd, a leading name in the livestock and seafood processing industry in Nigeria to grow its livestock chain.”

According to him, “The combined companies will now be referred to as Farmcrowdy, and shortly after the announcement, all sponsorship options available from both platforms (Farmcrowdy and Farmgate Africa) will now reflect on the combined Farmcrowdy Platform, sponsorship options such as; Beef processing, Ginger farms, Cattle farms, Poultry farms, etc, previously only available via Farmgate Africa and Farmcrowdy will now be open to sponsorship on the Farmcrowdy platform to sponsors from both entities.

“Agricsquare will however continue to be run as a product of Farmcrowdy – the largest community of Agriculture enthusiasts in the country with over 20,000 people engaging daily to discuss agriculture-related topics.”

He added that going forward, the Managing Director of Farmgate Africa, Kenneth Obiajulu, would oversee the trading aspect of the new entity while Temitope Omotolani, Chief Operations Officer for Farmcrowdy, would continue to oversee the production side (Crop production, feedlot production, etc) of the company.

He said following the recent spurious claims made by a Twitter user against the company, which has since been proven to be false, Farmcrowdy was making a bold statement that the business is as solid as ever with this announcement.

He pointed out that the new Farmcrowdy would now be looking for new partnership to continue to grow more crops as it targets expansion into four new states, while increasing its current supply of over 50 cows fit for slaughter per day to a supply of 100 cows per day by the end of the year made available to top retailers, hotels, and eateries across the country.

“Our vision is to be the foremost digital agriculture platform in Africa admired for its impact on collaborative food production and boosting food security across the continent.

“Achieving these goals will go a long way in improving the economies of rural farm localities and strengthening food security across Africa,” he said.