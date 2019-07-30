Experts Seek Empowerment of SMEs through Technology

Oluchi Chibuzor

Some technology experts have advised operators of small and medium scale enterprise (SME) to utilise technological trends to develop relevant talents and skills to enable them maximise the benefits of technological disruption currently affecting every sector in the country.

They stated this at the Digital CEO Africa summit event, held in Lagos, recently with the theme: “Tech, Transformation and the Future of Work and Industries,” as well as the launch of a book titled: “The Digital Entrepreneur.”

Speaking at the event, the co-founders of the Summit, Samson Olatunde and Kwame Opoku, said the conference was to help participants maintain global relevance and effectiveness at all levels within the country’s economy in today’s fiercely competitive work and market place.

They said the essence of digital summit powered by Digital CEO Academy was to help young professionals and start-ups see the importance of digitalising whatever they are doing, so as to position their organisations for emerging opportunities.

“We realised that digital skill is what is required to get to the next level of future of work, so we felt we should have a platform where we can enlighten more people to educate, expose and empower more people.

“The internet has been with us for long time but if you are not online you are going out of business, a lot of technology are out there that can make work easier for you.

“On the future of work, currently, 50 per cent of jobs require technological skills with an increase of 77 per cent expected in the next decade,” they added.

Panellists agreed that it was not out of place to continue to empower individuals to be digitally inclined and technologically efficient.

The event which attracted over 300 participants from the South-west, Abuja, Ghana with over 37 panel speakers who have made their mark in the Nigerian digital space. Notable among them were the CEO of Boomerang in Africa, Lanre Oyegbola; a certified Digital Marketer by Google, Ekundayo Ayeni; CNN Heroes Honorees 2018, Abisoye Ajayi- Akinfolarin; 2018 Winner, The future Awards, Africa Prize for New Media, John Obidi, among others.

On the book, the author, Samson Olatunde, said it was one of the vehicles to reach out to people just like the summit.

The book with 10 chapters is divided into three sections namely: The Internet and its Vast opportunities, Digital Marketing for Business Growth and Digital Literacy for Personal and Career Growth, unveils digital strategies that flourishing brands employs to attracts customers and boost up their revenue from time to time.

The next event would hold in Port Harcourt, from Saturday 3rd to Sunday 4th August, 2019, followed by the Kenyan Edition in October, and South-Africa, Rwanda and Zambia summits.