Wema Bank Woos Super Agents

Determined to break new frontiers in the sport betting business and financial transactions generally, Wema Bank Plc, the pioneer of Nigeria’s first fully digital bank ALAT, recently sponsored the 2019 retreat of Super Agents for Bet9ja, an online bookmaker company that offers betting on major sporting events operating in Nigeria.

The retreat was an annual event organised by the Super Agents of KC Gaming Networks Limited (Bet9ja) spread across the country.

This year’s edition held in Lagos from July 23rd to July 26th 2019.

Addressing the participants at the event, Head, Gaming, Wema Bank, Kunle Alarapon,

commended the super agents for their commitment to the gaming business in different parts of the country. He said their doggedness and passion for the line of business had been noticed by the management of Wema Bank. As a result of this, Alarapon disclosed that his management was ready to complement their efforts towards strengthening their business ventures.

According to him, Wema Bank has a banquet of financial products and services that are normally tailored around the specific needs of its clients. He therefore charged the Super Agents in attendance to embrace ALAT, a menu-driven digital banking solution that allows customers to conduct financial transactions with ease on their mobile phones.

Alarapon disclosed that on ALAT, customers have access to seamless account opening through their mobile phones. He also explained that prospective beneficiaries of ALAT can access a soft loan without collateral whatsoever. His words: “As with everything else on ALAT, you can now apply for a loan without a paper work, no visitation to any physical location and response time between acceptance of offer and loan disbursement is in minutes. You can borrow as much as N200, 000 without any collateral.”