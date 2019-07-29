Team Nigeria Leads as Curtain Falls on African Cycling Cup

After two days of action at the maiden edition of the All African Track Cycling Championship at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja yesterday, Team Nigeria amassed a total of 14 gold, 24 silver and 4 bronze medals to lead other countries so far.

Egypt follows in second place with 5 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze medals while Morocco is currently in third position with a gold and silver each.

Burkina Faso and Burundi have also recorded medals with the Burkinabe team grabbing 5 bronze while Burundi a have two bronze.

Team Nigeria gold medalists are Tawakalt Yakeem who garnered two in the junior women’s individual pursuit and sprint events while Bethel Okeyah got the gold medals in the men’s junior individual pursuit, sprint and the point race events.

The other three gold medals came from Mary Samuel in the women’s point race, Rita Oven in the elite women’s Sprint and Qodri Ajibade who beat other riders in the elite men’s point race.

The cynosure of all eyes was former junior world champion, Ebtissam Zayed of Egypt who beat all in her category, the women’s individual pursuit in style to the admiration of all.

The three-day championship ends today as both the President of the Confederation of African Cycling (CAC), Dr. Mohamed Wagih Azzam and the President of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Masari commended all the cyclists for their performances so far in the first track competition in Africa.