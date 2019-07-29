Senate Resumes Screening of Ministerial Nominees

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Monday continued with the screening of more ministerial nominees with former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, being the first to appear before the Red Chamber.

Fashola took the podium at 10.41am after being introduced to the Senate plenary by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate, which last Tuesday received the 43-man ministerial list from President Muhammadu Buhari, had between last Wednesday and last Friday screened 31 nominees.

Nine of the remaining 12 nominees are to be screened by the upper legislative chamber Monday, while the remaining three will take their turn on Tuesday.

Details later…