Okorocha: My Family is Being Harassed by Imo Govt

• It’s unfounded allegation, says Ihedioha

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has accused his successor, Emeka Ihedioha, of harassing his family members especially his daughter, Uloma Nwosu.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Ihedioha, described the allegation as unfounded.

Senator Okorocha (Imo West) had yesterday raised the alarm over alleged harassment of his daughter, Uloma and other members of his family.

The senator, who traced the harassment to Imo State Government in a statement by his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, claimed a top government official in the state reportedly directed thugs to attack his daughter in Owerri, the state capital.

According to him, the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming they had order from above to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo State government functionary to the scene.

He noted that the incident, which happened on July 22 threw people in the area into panic as they scampered for their dear lives.

“These things happening in Imo State is very serious. It will lead to a total breakdown of law and order in the state if care is not taken.

He added that “we have reported to the police, even from the last incident and we don’t think any serious action has been taken so far.

“So, we are calling on the authorities to do something about it before there is a breakdown of law and order.”

But in his reaction, Ihedioha dismissed the allegation as unfounded.

The governor noted that blackmail by Okorocha would not deter him from recovering movable government assets allegedly stolen during the last administration.

Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Steve Osuji, clarified yesterday that no appointee of the Ihedioha’s administration assaulted Okorocha’s daughter as claimed.

“We are not aware that such thing happened. If they are sure of what they are saying, let them go to court. They know the right thing to do,” he added.