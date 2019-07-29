Golf: Oboh Begins Quest for Women’s British Open Spot

Olawale Ajimotokan

Georgia Oboh will contend with 107 golfers all in the final qualifying tournament for the 44th edition of the Women’s British Open which tees off today at the Ashridge Golf Club, in Little Gaddesden, England.

It is a career high for the young professional golfer who is aspiring to become the first Nigerian to feature in the coveted tournament by bidding

for one of the places available in the qualifying tournament.

Oboh played a score of three over par 75 at the Pre-Qualifying tournament held at Sandy Lodge Golf Club on July 15 to book her place in the final qualifying competition.

Oboh told THISDAY she is unfazed by the challenges she had faced so far since turning professional earlier this year, as she is following her dream of becoming the first female Nigerian to win a major title.

The one-day tournament will decide those that will join the elite players that had already been listed by the organizers for the championship holding at Woburn Golf Club in Buckinghamshire, England.

The teenage sensation has been undergoing her apprenticeship with the PGA of Nigeria (PGAN) under the tutelage of Mathew Lawrence of Ikoyi Club 1938.

The venue of the British Open, Woburn Golf Club has a rich affiliation with the event and professional golf tournaments having first hosted the Women’s British Open in 1984 and ten times since then, most recently in 2016 when Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn prevailed by three strokes on the critically acclaimed Marquess’ course.

As one of only two women majors played outside the US, the Women’s British Open is known to be the most international with 29 different nations represented in the 2018 line-up and 19 of the top 20 on the Rolex World Rankings headlining the field.