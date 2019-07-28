When Ooni Of Ife’s Wife, Olori Shilekunola Ogunwusi Partied

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, had sprung a surprise, on the eve of his 44th birthday in October 2018, when he gleefully introduced his new bride, Shilekunola Moronke, whom he had married in a ‘secret’ wedding in the palace.

The move was to silence naysayers, who had made him a butt of criticisms over his seemingly prolonged single status, following the crash of his marriage to Olori Wuraola over irreconcilable differences.

The revered monarch had proudly announced the good news via his Instagram page, with copious pictures of the 25-year-old beauty who had captured his heart, amidst cheers.

The announcement was greeted with mixed reactions from different quarters. While some felt the new wife lacked enough exposure, others felt she would soon slough-off her seeming simple lifestyle.

Interestingly, the tall, light-skinned Olori has reportedly finally come out of her cocoon, an indication that those who hold the view that the Olori would soon embrace the limelight had not misjudged her.

Society Watch gathered that, unlike when she was first introduced to the public, the Olori has shaken off her ‘shy’ status. She was sighted at a party recently in Lagos, where she mingled well, threw banters with some of her friends and even danced to the music supplied by a live band