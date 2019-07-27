Mayweather Jr. Dismisses Rematch with Pacquiao 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao have been trading blows on social media, with the Filipino raising the possibility of a rematch, but the unbeaten American shutting down the prospect of a fight.

Pacquiao beat Keith Thurman via a split decision in Las Vegas over the weekend to become the new WBA super welterweight champion and his former opponent was in the crowd.

However, Mayweather has said he was only there on business with his advisor Al Haymon, who represents Pacquiao.

“I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee!” he put on Instagram.

Referencing their previous bout, which he won on points in 2015, Mayweather continued by saying: “I beat you mentally, physically and financially!”

The former five-division world champion also expressed frustration at the situation.

“[Pacquiao’s] entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait,” he added.

“Y’all hate the fact that a black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating the odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments.”

Pacquiao, who serves as a senator in his native Philippines, responded on Twitter and hinted at a potential rematch.

“You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant?” the 40-year-old said.

“If you want to be relevant again…. #MayPac2.”

Mayweather then hit back saying: “Bottom line, I make more money than you; I beat you, then I signed you! I was only at your fight supervising you, my employee, as any real boss would do!”

Pacquiao then said: “Excuse me Floyd, your name has not been on any of my PBC contracts. But if you would like to be on the next one, I will have one drawn up and sent to you. #CounterfeitMoney.”