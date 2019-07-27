Bayesla Gubernatorial Race

Ahead of the August 29, 2019 APC governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a retired Commissioner of Police, Diseye Nsirim-Poweigha has joined the governorship race in Bayesla State. Nsirim-Poweigha who served as Commissioner of Police in Niger State became the first female governorship aspirant to obtain the APC nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the November 16 governorship election. Speaking with journalists yesterday after obtaining her form at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the retired police officer lamented that the communication system in Bayelsa State has completely broken down, making it difficult for security personnel in one part of the state to communicate with their colleagues in other parts.

She also advocated for adequate funding of the nation’s security, adding that government must put more money into the security architecture, adding that only a secured environment could attract investment. Nsirim-Poweigha noted that the entire Bayelsa State had only two major roads, a situation she said was not good enough, but however stated her determination to make difference in Bayesla if given chance. She stated: “Our youths have now become kidnappers because they don’t have work to do since the government in place has not provided any for them. Bayelsa has alot of mineral resources which has been left untapped. it does not have a good housing system. Everybody is struggling to get houses for themselves. Give us a chance to make the difference in Bayelsa. A situation of saying women cannot rule Nigeria should not be allowed to continue because we have seen women serving as great leaders in other parts of the world. Communication system in Bayelsa state has completely broken down. You cannot communicate with some body in other parts of the state. When we come to power, we will work with the security agencies to address the security situation in the state because without security, there will be no investment or industries in the state. It is a shame that with all its resources, there are no industries in the state.”