Tikon Elected into Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation Board

The President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Ishaku Tikon has been elected into the board of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF).

Tikon who also doubles as the 3rd vice president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, was elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the CTTF held in Cuttack, India at the weekend.

He made the six-man board as the poll also witnessed the election of a new chairman. Tikon’s charismatic leadership qualities worked in his favour when presenting his rich and intimidating manifesto to the AGM.

The CTTF board is made up of candidates representing the various continents. Each of them go through tough electoral process to emerge as the choices of their various continents.

Reacting to his election, Tikon thanked God that it was another feather to his cap.

He attributed the victory to hard work, good leadership quality that has reflected in the many achievements of Nigerian table tennis players.

The NTTF president promised that he will continue to work for the development of table tennis not only in Nigeria and Africa, but for the Commonwealth nations at large.

India’s Vivek Kohli defeated former chairman, England’s Alan Ransome convincingly to emerge as the new helmsman of the Commonwealth table tennis body.

Ransome’s 26-year reign ended at the well-attended poll in India.

According to the NTTF boss, the new innovation put in place by the new CTTF chairman will completely give the national associations a better face.