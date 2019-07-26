Rejig Security Efforts, House Tells CDS, Others

The House of Representatives has urged the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other heads of the armed forces to double their efforts to weed out insurgents from the Nigerian territory.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of the motion under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Uchechuku Nnam-Obi (PDP-Rivers) at yesterday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Nnam-Obi decried the devastating effect of insurgency in Northern Nigeria, which he said had lasted for 10 years.

He said that the scourge started on July 26, 2009 and in spite of the federal government’s concerted efforts to eliminate same, it had continued to bedevil the region.

Nnam-Obi said that it was causing severe social economic meltdown particularly in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.

According to him, the Nigerian military has deployed men and materials in great numbers to quell insurgency in this region.

He said that as a result, many people had lost family members, homes, businesses, sources of livelihood and have suffered other traumatic experiences during this 10 year insurgency. The lawmaker said that efforts of the federal government and men of the Armed Forces should be commended for their selfless service to their Fatherland in spite of the unwanted casualty rate.

He recalled recents reports of ambush and killing of soldiers at Jakana, 30 kilometers from Maidugari, Borno, where six soldiers were allegedly killed including officers.

Nnam-Obi said that the dastardly act was allegedly carried out by the Islamic State of West Africa.

The lawmaker started that more that 7,000 people had been killed while some two million had been forced to flee their homes.

“While commending the efforts of the federal government and our armed forces, it has become imperative to double efforts towards eliminating this scourge as reports such as this is capable of damping the morale of our troops and the condense of our populace,” he said.

Nnam-Obiso said that it was important as to forestall the occurrences of the loss of citizens in the fight.

The House, therefore, observed a minute silence for the souls of the men of the Armed Forces recently ambushed and other Nigerians who have lost their lives in the course the war.