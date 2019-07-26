Plus Acuity Earns Recognition as Young Media Agency of the Year

…Offers Technology-Driven Value

Plus Acuity, a specialised media independent agency, has been recognised as the ‘Outstanding Young Media Agency of the Year 2019’. The award, which was announced at the Marketing Edge summit held in Lagos recently, is for its professional excellence.

The company, which commenced its Nigerian operations only three years ago, has demonstrated a unique approach to clients’ needs by offering great value, driven by modern technology and data in its array of services that covers media planning, strategy and media buying.

Receiving the award, the General Manager of Plus Acuity, Mr. Abiodun Atunwa said the company is dedicated to offering its clients exceptional value to drive their goals. “We knew that we were coming into the fray as a new contender amongst established firms and always wanted to be different.

Atunwa said factors that necessitated the award included the agency’s investments in the latest audience research tools comparable to any of its peers in the industry, its high professional dealings with clients and media partners alike as well as its trained and talented team with vast knowledge of the media landscape.

He disclosed that the employees are the most valuable assets of the company, which is why it engages them in regular training in order to enhance their learning and developmental skills for client’s satisfaction.

“We also encourage them to have a work-life balance that promotes high level of productivity,” he said.

On the future for media agencies, Atunwa explained that although the Nigerian economy is facing series of challenges, there are inherent opportunities waiting to be tapped considering the size of the population and potentials.

“Many brands desire to constantly engage their consumers at various touch points and Plus Acuity is well positioned to take the centre stage in the media space. Technology will drive the future and we will continue to invest immensely in the acquisition of research tools and data to sustain our competitive edge,” he added.

Atunwa, who featured as a panellist at the summit, said there is a paradigm shift in the media landscape, as the advent of social media and change in behavioural patterns of the consumer have necessitated a change in the way media practitioners address client’s briefs.

He avowed that the conventional way of reaching the target audience through television, radio, print and out-of-home advert is no longer as effective because of the use of technology, like mobile phones, for quick services that have immensely attracted consumers’ attention.

The Plus Acuity boss explained that consumers no longer have the patience to assimilate the message a brand is promoting, a major challenge for media agencies and one that must be conquered in order to remain relevant.