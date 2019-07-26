Ondo Rejects Armed Fulani Vigilante

State assembly adjourns indefinitely over appearance of snake

The Ondo State Government Thursday reiterated its position on the operations of Myetti Allah as vigilance group in the state, declaring that government would not allow armed Fulani vigilance group in any part of the state.

This is coming as the state House of Assembly was Thursday forced to adjourn indefinitely over a sudden appearance of snake in the hallow chamber of the assembly and the collapse of the ceiling near the Speaker’s seat.

The state government also reiterated its order directing the police to arrest anyone or group parading itself as Fulani vigilante.

The government position was contained in the statement issued yesterday by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo.

He said the clarification came against the backdrop of orchestrated campaign on the matter, adding that “the intention of the sponsors and their echoers is undoubtedly to discredit the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and ostensibly to incite the people against the state government.

“It is pertinent to recall that upon the circulation of the story in the social media about the purported formation of an armed vigilance group by the Miyetti Allah, the governor was swift in his reaction to the development.

“Not only did he disown the move, if at all, the governor’s position was decisive even as it was pointedly consequential.

“At the risk of repeating himself, Akeredolu reaffirmed the position of the state government on July 23 when he was accosted by journalists who sought further information on the matter.

“The leadership of the Miyetti Allah in the state has equally disowned the report, and has even provided further insights into actionable steps to deal with whoever conducts himself in a manner that does not conform to the position of the state government.”

Meanwhile, the state House of Assembly was yesterday forced to adjourn indefinitely over a sudden appearance of snake in the chamber of the assembly as well as a collapse of the ceiling near the Speaker’s seat.

It was gathered that a big snake on Wednesday appeared on the floor of the chamber when lawmakers were about to start plenary.

The appearance of the big snake prevented the lawmakers from sitting, forcing them to shift sitting till yesterday (Thursday).

THISDAY gathered that the decision to adjourn sitting indefinitely was further reinforced when the termite-invested ceiling caved in.

Speaking on the two incidents, the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Gbenga Omole, said the two incidents disrupted the works of the assembly.

“At that point we had to adjourn the sitting. That chamber is no longer good for legislative business, and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The assembly will be going on an indefinite

recess.

“We need to intimate the state governor about this development and we have decided to meet him on this. The governor is aware of part of the infrastructural decay here because most of the things here are outdated and not too good for legislative business.”

The lawmaker said the responsibilities of renovating and repairing dilapidated infrastructure in the assembly is that of the executive in view of the prevailing situation.