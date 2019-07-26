Keyamo Canvasses Unbundling of Supreme Court

*Calls for six regional supreme court

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A ministerial nominee, Mr Festus Keyamo, has called for the unbundling of the nation’s apex court, the Supreme court. for effective result.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate (SAN), who made this submission on Friday while appearing for confirmation screening by the Senate, said if confirmed and made Justice Minister his top priority will be to unbundle the Supreme Court which he said had several cases spanning over 15 years before it.

He said as Attorney General he would also ensure that Supreme Court will be established in the six geo-political zones to handle cases relating to robbery, assault, land matters arising from the Appealate Court.

The Supreme court headquarters in Abuja, the activist lawyer said, will only handle constitutional matters as well as electoral matters.

Details Later…