HODPrintHouse Revs for Open Studio Day

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nestled in the serene neighboirhood along Falolu road in Surulere, Lagos, a new hub for artists and photographers is throwing its doors open to the public from 3pm on Sunday July 28.

Called HOD Print House, the hub is an initiative of Kunle Ogunfuyi, a photojournalist and documentary photographer at THISDAY, whose love for the lens is phenomenal.

Asides being able to take shots that had won him international recognition, Ogunfuyi had been concerned about the quality of prints that is offered in more print service centres.

After his first solo exhibition of his works in documentary photography at the National Museum, Onikan in 2013, titled, “Flashback on Nigeria Protest: A Lagos Account,” he began working towards creating an enabling environment where artists can network, print their works and do research.

Walking through the light-creamed walls, the smell of the fresh wood assails the nostrils. The residential studio has a big kitchen with loaded cabinet.

Perhaps, Ogunfuyi draws inspiration from freshly cooked meals and warm smiles from his family pictures in his personal space, away from his associate Chuks Nwosa, with over a decade experience in digital fine art printing which he called the art of Giclee printing.

During a guided tour of the studio, Ogunfuyi explained that the three-hour open studio day is to campaign for people not to leave their walls empty.

Homes, offices and public institutions have found paintings and photographers handy when completing the interior decorations of their spaces.

Asides aesthetic reasons, photography serves therapeutic and archival functions. Displaying a window shot off an old Lagos Island building on canvas, Ogunfuyi explained that urbanisation may have claimed the building where the shot was taken but the documentation survives to serve as a historical reference point.

HODPrintHouse has a multipurpose room which can be used for photo shoot and workshops for amateur and professional photographers.