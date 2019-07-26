Gunmen Abduct Sharia Court Official, Kill Son in Kaduna

Armed men have abducted the Director of Personnel Management with the Sharia Court of Appeal in Kaduna State, Mrs Aishatu Muhammad.

The police authorities in the state confirmed the incident to Channels Television yesterday.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said the victim was abducted from Kujama Village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He also confirmed that the gunmen killed Muhammad’s son during the incident which occurred on Wednesday.

According to Sabo, the Police Division in Sabon Tasha got a report of the attack and quickly dispatched personnel to the area to evacuate the remains of the victim’s son to the hospital.

He said a combined team of security operatives, including the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command and local vigilantes, were later deployed in the area.

According to him, the team has been combing the general area for possible rescue of the victim and to apprehend the suspected kidn