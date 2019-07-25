Winners Emerge in itel’s Promo

itel Mobile has fulfilled its promise of rewarding loyal customers with cash prizes in one of its biggest consumer promos in Nigeria, with the first prize winner receiving as much as $10,000.

Three lucky winners emerged in the consumer promo, and their cash prizes were instantly given to them after the draw.

The exciting winning promo was a dream come true for Oyebola Saheed, who won the grand prize of $10,000, while Aigbogun Godwin and Abubakar Akibu, won the sum of 2,000 dollars and 1,000 dollars respectively.

The promo dubbed “ itel’s Season of Winnings” was an initiative by the brand to give back to customers and celebrate their unwavering loyalty and love for the brand over the years. Beyond creating the perfect smartphone for everyone that is reliable, trendy, and affordable, itel Mobile has created an exciting niche where consumers’ needs and satisfaction are the foremost priority.”

Speaking on the mega promo, itel Mobile’s Marketing Communications Manager, West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, said:

“itel Mobile is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers. This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude for their unmatched support to our growth. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphone for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers get a unique and robust experience all around. We hope that this campaign would transform their lives for the better.”

While shedding more light on the promo, he said the $10,000 give away was a platform to enrich the lives of customers and help them get additional value when they purchase the brand’s latest power hero smartphones, itel P33 and itel P33 Plus at any itel authorized retail store.

Expressing his appreciation Saheed thanked itel Mobile for making him a millionaire overnight.