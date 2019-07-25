Senate Screens Six More Ministerial Nominees

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday screened additional six ministerial nominees, bringing to 16 the total number of nominees screened so far by the upper legislative chamber in the last 24 hours.

It had on Wednesday screened 10 nominees from the 43 names forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Those screened by the Senate before it went on lunch break included former Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo); former Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Hon Mustapha Shehuri ( Borno); former Deputy governor of Yobe state, Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe); Maj Gen Bashir Magaji (Rtd) (Kano); former governor of Bayelsa state, Hon Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) and Hajia Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi).

The Senate is expected to screen more nominees when it resumes plenary by 2.30 pm today.

Details Later.