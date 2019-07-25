Ministerial Screening Continues as Alasoadura, Shehuri Appear Before Senate

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Thursday resumed the screening of the ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The upper chamber had on Wednesday screened 10 out of the 43 nominees including a female nominee and intends to screen eight others today.

The Senate dissolved into a committee of the whole after the Senate President had said the opening prayer and approved the votes and proceedings of Wednesday’s plenary.

Former Senator Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo) was the first to be screened by 10.55am by the Senate and in its tradition after a brief remarks by the nominee, the Senate asked him to take a bow and leave.

Another nominee, Hon Mustapha Shehuri, former Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, is about now being screened by the Senate.

