Lagoon Hospital Unveils State of Art Equipment to Reduce Medical Tourism

Lagoon Hospital Lagos has launched its newly acquired state of the art equipment in advanced medical care for Lagos residents and other part of Nigeria, as part of plans to reduce medical tourism.

The Medical Director, Lagoon Hospital, Dr Jimi Coker said the hospital in its quest to utilise the latest technology has made significant investment in its critical care urology, neurosurgery and the new dialysis center at its Ikoyi facility.

He said investing hugely on technologies would help boost the country’s health sector, adding that the hospital hopes to reduce medical tourism, especially with the number of Nigerians leaving the country to seek such medical treatments abroad.

“The hospital is unveiling Laser and its accessories for the minimally invasive treatment of kidney and ureteral stones along with latest equipment in the treatment for enlarged prostrate condition like the bipolar prostate resectoscope, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria. This will be handled by well trained and qualified personnel.

“We embarked on the expansion of our critical care unit to 12 beds which will provide comprehensive multidisciplinary care for critically ill patients leveraging on the services of experienced intensive care physicians, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists and many more. With all of these, we now have the largest fully equipped intensive care unit in Lagos,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Lagos State representing the governor, Dr Titilayo Goncalves said the state government will give maximum support to the private sector in any form of technological advancement that will add value to the health sector.

She also disclosed that the government will remain committed to the attainment of a sustainable health care delivery as qualitative health care delivery is part of the administration priorities.