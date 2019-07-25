Global Infoswift Powers Access Bank ATMs with CR2 Solution

Judith Obaze

Global Infoswift, in partnership with CR2, has completed the migration of Access Bank on its Bankworld Automated Teller Machine (ATM) driving and card switching solution platform.

The completed migration exercise is expected to bring revenue opportunities, greater control and long-term cost savings.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Managing Director, Global Infoswift/Partner to CR2, Afolabi Oke, said the landmark achievement was in recognition of the banking software significance in today’s market.

He said as the only two switch vendors currently running an ATM networks for Nigerian banks, the CR2 Bankworld platform supports all localisation required for the Nigerian payment systems and services market.

“With the successful migration of Access Bank ATM to the switching platform, the bank now has the most cost-effective and scalable solution for card switching and ATM driving,” Oke said.

According to him, “Access Bank has successfully completed the migration of their ATMs to CR2’s ATM driving and card switching solutions. With the largest customer base in Nigeria, Access Bank is the country’s largest card issuer with over 3000 ATMs, making CR2 responsible for the largest ATM network in the country.”

“The key project, which will also include the migration of its card management system, aims at providing new revenue opportunities, greater control and significant cost savings for the bank, and the bank’s position becomes enviable since the merger with Diamond Bank in April 2019,” he said

Director Projects, at Global Infoswift, Adesola Soetan, while commenting on the significance of the partnership on the overall technological capacity development in the country, noted that with their newly built office opening in Lagos, it would serve as operational and support centre for learning curve for all Nigerians who would be employed.

“A technological hub for capacity development to deliver services to existing and new clients in our new office will allow for capacity development in the country. So we will like other governmental agency to support SMEs in other to discourage big technology companies from tapping and usurping their talents,” Soetan said.

CR2 is a private held, independent global banking software company, providing specialised products to the banking industry in over 60 countries worldwide.