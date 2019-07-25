FG Urges Civil Servants to Embrace Emerging Technologies

By Emma Okonji

The federal government has stressed the need for effective and efficient development of its workforce, using emerging technologies.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mr. Musa Istifanus, called for the continuous use of emerging technologies at workplace to drive service delivery in the country. He stated this while on a facility tour of Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) in Abuja, recently.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that he intentionally brought the directors to enable them visualise the kind of training they would require for the staff of Ministry of Communications and to collaborate with DBI.

“I find this place actually good that is why I want the management team to see the facilities in order to send their staff for training in the Institute”, he stated. He therefore urged his directors and the management of the DBI to collaborate on appropriate training needs for staff of the Ministry.

Istifanus advised DBI to solicit for partnership with stakeholders to boost efficiency and the growth of the institute, noting that there is need to provide facility for the physically challenge people to enable them also to benefit from the services offered by the Institute.

Acting Administrator, DBI, Mrs. Viola Askia-Usoro pointed out that institution remained an investment of Nigeria through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications.

She stated that there were operational campuses in Lagos and Kano with hostel facilities, and upcoming campuses at Asaba, Yola and Enugu adding that DBI training was in categories, starting from the basic to professional levels.

The acting administrator reiterated the importance of DBI in the public service for the use of emerging technologies for efficiency at workplace noting that the institute is involved in training of specialided skills such as functional web design, oracle, internet and use of Microsoft office tool, system network administration and others.

During the facility tour, the permanent secretary and the management team inspected various training halls/ equipment, cyber-security laboratory, as well as the room for repairs of ICT equipment.