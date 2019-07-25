CarePay Nigeria Shines at Health Excellence Award

Ayodeji Ake

CarePay, a leading African health financing technology company, clinched the 2019 Innovative Healthcare Service Provider of the Year at the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards held recently in Lagos.

CarePay won with its ability to connect over 146,000 users and registered over 127 healthcare providers on the platform since its expansion in Nigeria.

The platform has also been chosen as the preferred technology platform to register and run state-wide health insurance schemes, Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) in Lagos and Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme (KSHIS) in Kwara).

The award celebrated CarePay’s commitment to excellence, impact and innovation while encouraging stakeholders to embrace new trends and creative business models that improves the quality of health of the general public.

In his comments, CarePay’s Nigeria board Chairman, Amaechi Ndili said: “Our mobile-based integration platform can enhance the enrolment and retention on health schemes in Nigeria to improve healthcare inclusion.

“The platform provides smart intelligence to UHC administrators, so at marginal cost they can target and grow new services harnessing a range of financial services and donor mechanisms.

“CarePay, which was first established in Kenya with offices in the Netherlands, expanded its business to Nigeria in 2018 to provide better access to healthcare and improve healthcare inclusion for Nigerians.

“Through our platform, CarePay allows patients, funders and healthcare providers to make quick and timely transactions to each other at a minimal cost.”